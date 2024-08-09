JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 163.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 43,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

BBCA stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

