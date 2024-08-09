JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $48.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,402,000 after buying an additional 413,892 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after purchasing an additional 406,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,032,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.