JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) to Neutral

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NRDY. Raymond James lowered Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

NYSE NRDY opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Nerdy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

