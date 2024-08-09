JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $49.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TPG. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TPG has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TPG by 4,217.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

