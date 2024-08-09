JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $57.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.53.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after purchasing an additional 153,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.