Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 128.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

