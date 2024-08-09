Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.68

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 809480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,779 shares of company stock worth $4,856,845. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

