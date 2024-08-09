Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
