KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for KALA BIO in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($4.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KALA BIO’s current full-year earnings is ($14.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KALA BIO’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.94) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.67) EPS.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

KALA BIO Price Performance

KALA BIO stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. KALA BIO has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KALA BIO

KALA BIO ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40) by $1.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.16% of KALA BIO at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KALA BIO

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $45,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,641.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $45,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,641.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $72,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,836.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,255 shares of company stock valued at $182,564. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.