Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Karat Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Karat Packaging to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.
Karat Packaging Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $559.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.06. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial cut Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
