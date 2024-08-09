Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -88.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE:KW opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

