Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

