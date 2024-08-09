Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$15.6-15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.65 billion. Kenvue also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

