Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

KROS opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

