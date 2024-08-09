KeyCorp Increases Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $165.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 60.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

