KeyCorp Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $115.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

TTD stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08. Trade Desk has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

