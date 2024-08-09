Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,582 shares of company stock worth $4,073,082 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.3 %

KMI opened at $21.07 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

