Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,432 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,865,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,115,000 after buying an additional 666,037 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,245,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 770,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 683,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

VGM opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

