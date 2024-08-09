Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,281 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,655,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $15,966,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

