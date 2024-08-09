Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Koppers has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Koppers to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $35.56 on Friday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $753.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,597,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850 over the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

