Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Koppers has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Koppers to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.
Koppers Stock Performance
NYSE:KOP opened at $35.56 on Friday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $753.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KOP
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koppers
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.