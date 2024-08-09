Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Trading 14.6% Higher

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) rose 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 37,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 363,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $821.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

