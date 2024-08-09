KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Brent C. Bruun Sells 2,440 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) CEO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,440 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $11,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,212.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KVH Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KVHI opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.61. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVH Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 637.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.