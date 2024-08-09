Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.42, but opened at $45.46. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 51,728 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932 over the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.22.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.