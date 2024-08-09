Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,283,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,992,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $27,554,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,079,000 after buying an additional 767,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at $16,588,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

