Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.