Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
