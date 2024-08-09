Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) to Issue GBX 6 Dividend

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Legal & General Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 223 ($2.85) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.31). The company has a market capitalization of £13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,181.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,106.43). In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 7,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £20,024.78 ($25,590.77). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,106.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,919 shares of company stock worth $2,701,876. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 275 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 285.80 ($3.65).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

