Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3567 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Legal & General Group Stock Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $16.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
