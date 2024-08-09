Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BWG opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.