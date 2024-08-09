Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.39. 84,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 398,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LILA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 125,639 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

