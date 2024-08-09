Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.65

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 107346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.