Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

LIF has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Life360 in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Life360 Trading Up 10.7 %

Life360 stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $36.07.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Life360 will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter worth $6,777,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter worth $23,635,000.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

