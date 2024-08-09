LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.20. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $22,395,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,932,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,981,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,085,716 shares of company stock valued at $23,996,444. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

