Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 99.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $402.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.01. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 25,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $194,510.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,166,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,278 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $109,543.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,665,598.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 81,333 shares of company stock valued at $608,381 in the last three months. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 490,370 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,824,000 after acquiring an additional 268,996 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.9% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

