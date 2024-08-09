Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

TNK stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $296.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

