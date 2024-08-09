Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3,601.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.3 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

