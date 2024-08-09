Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Weis Markets by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WMK opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

