Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,825,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 127.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $77.04.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

