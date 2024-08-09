Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after buying an additional 203,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after buying an additional 446,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $161.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

