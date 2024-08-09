Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,139,000 after buying an additional 2,828,450 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $198,409,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,914,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

