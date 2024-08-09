Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.31.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average of $145.12. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

