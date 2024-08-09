Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $81,560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,305,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $517.37 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.57 and a 52-week high of $521.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.24.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,001 shares of company stock worth $13,571,616 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.