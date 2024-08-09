Lotan Holdings Inc. Purchases 150,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.93. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.75.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources ( CVE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

