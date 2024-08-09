Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $2.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s previous close.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,249 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,585 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 30.9% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,963,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,084,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 888,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

