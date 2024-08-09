Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) Insider Edmund Ainscough Acquires 131,460 Shares

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8 – Get Free Report) insider Edmund Ainscough bought 131,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,033.60 ($13,658.18).

Edmund Ainscough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Edmund Ainscough acquired 36,200 shares of Lunnon Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$7,457.20 ($4,842.34).

On Thursday, June 20th, Edmund Ainscough purchased 11,500 shares of Lunnon Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$2,369.00 ($1,538.31).

Lunnon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.93.

About Lunnon Metals

Lunnon Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of nickel and gold in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Kambalda Nickel project, which comprises Foster and Baker area that consists of 19 contiguous mining leases and Silver Lake and Fisher area, which includes 20 contiguous mining leases covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located within the Kambalda Nickel District, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia.

