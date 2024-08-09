Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down to $266.56

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $266.56, but opened at $249.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $233.15, with a volume of 187,990 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of -0.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127 over the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

