Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $174.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.98.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
