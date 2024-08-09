Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter.

Marpai Price Performance

Shares of MRAI opened at $0.60 on Friday. Marpai has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.86.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, bill review and cost containment services. Marpai, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

