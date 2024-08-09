Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter.
Marpai Price Performance
Shares of MRAI opened at $0.60 on Friday. Marpai has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.86.
Marpai Company Profile
