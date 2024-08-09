Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $181,559,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

