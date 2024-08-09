MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Gap Down to $16.22

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $15.41. MasterBrand shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 33,440 shares.
MasterBrand Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%.
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
