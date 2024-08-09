MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Gap Down to $16.22

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $15.41. MasterBrand shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 33,440 shares.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand

MasterBrand Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 71.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.