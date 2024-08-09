Mather Group LLC. Acquires 970 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XONE. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,636.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 222,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 209,524 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 373,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,174 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 278,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 479.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 252.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,232 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

XONE stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

